Fijiana open Oceania Championship with dominant Win

The Vodafone Fijiana made a powerful statement in their opening match of the Oceania Women’s Rugby XV Championship, overwhelming Tonga 54-5 in a dominant display at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fiji ran in 10 tries, showcasing speed, structure, and depth across the park.

Debutant Litiana Vueti was among the scorers, marking her first cap with a memorable try, while Loraini Senivutu bagged a brace in a strong performance from the front row.

The scoring was opened by Mereoni Nakesa, followed by tries to Vueti, Setaita Railumu, and Josivini Naihamu, who crossed twice as Fiji stretched Tonga’s defence with clinical backline movements and relentless forward carries.

Further tries came from Ema Adivitaloga, veteran Asinate Serevi, and replacement prop Salanieta Nabuli to complete the 59-point tally.

Tonga’s lone try came late in the second half, but it was Fiji’s complete control at the breakdown and quick ball movement that defined the match.

Fijiana will take on Samoa on the 14th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

