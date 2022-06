The Fijiana 7s side has lost 19-12 to the Black Ferns Pango side during the Oceania Women’s Rugby.

The Black Ferns tries were scored by Ruby Tui, Georgia Daals and Tysha Ikenasio.

Laisana Likuceva and Laisani Moceisawana scored Fiji’s tries.

Yesterday the side went down to Black Ferns Ma 26-12.

They will meet Blacks Ferns Ma again at 6.12pm.