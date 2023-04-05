Fijiana Drua prepares for Warratahs

Super W defending champions, the Fijiana Drua knows it will be tough playing against the Waratahs this weekend, but the team is putting in the hard yards for this much anticipated match.

Fijiana’s forwards coach, Kele Leawere, says despite the win over the Rebels, there are some areas they still need to work on ahead of this Saturday’s match.

“One of the areas we need to look at is our scrums, and it’s important the girls know their individual roles by now and are working as the aids for the full-back so that they can iron out the scrums, and it’s very important if we going to have an exciting backline, the forwards will need to do their jobs first”

Article continues after advertisement

Leawere says players have been told to focus on their position and teamwork.

The Fijiana Drua will take on the Warratahs on Saturday at 3.05 pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.