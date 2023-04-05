Fijiana Drua expects tough game

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua

Former Flying Fijian Kele Leawere who is guiding the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua forwards says it won’t be easy against the Warratahs.

Fijiana Drua will face the Waratahs this weekend, a team they beat in the Super W final last year.

The Drua forwards coach says they are expecting the Waratahs to come out firing on Saturday.

Leawere says lessons have been learnt from their previous game and will be working on improving on it.

“A lot of lessons, you know we were playing at home, we were lucky. But now we travelling abroad and play the three team in their home turfs, there’s a lot of lessons and we have a lot of new players as well. But at the end of the day, we pick the players and the players know that they have to perform”

The Fijiana Drua will take on Warratahs on Saturday at 3.05pm and it will be live on FBC Sports HD Channel.