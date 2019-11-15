Fijiana continues 2021 RWC preparations

Fijiana Fifteens Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is continuing his groundwork ahead of the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Seruvakula brought the players together again this week for a training camp as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.

The former Fiji Drua coach says the national environment is new for most of the players.

“We brought in some other new girls from the extended squad of 71, just bringing them to check on their skill level and their fitness so that was the main focus.”

Seruvakula adds he is just concentrating on the basics for now.

He says he will bring in another set of players in the next training camp.