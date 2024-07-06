Fijiana and Wallaroos Test live on FBC Sports

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Test match between the Fijiana 15s and Australia this evening will air live on FBC Sports.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation secured the rights to air the game last night.

Fans can watch the Vodafone Fijiana 15s in action from Allianz Stadium in Sydney at 6:45pm.

Former Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake returns after her injury during the Super Rugby Women’s final.

Captain Karalaini Naisewa is also back after recovering from an ankle injury at the Oceania Championship in Brisbane.

Liti Lawedrau will make her debut, replacing the injured Merewai Cumu.

Fijiana lost to the Wallaroos 22-5 in May last year.