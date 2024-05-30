Fijiana and Samoa secure places at WXV 3

[Source: Supplied]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s and Samoa have set up a winner-takes-all title decider in Brisbane, Australia.

This is after winning their second-round matches in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship last night.

Having beaten Tonga 48-3 in round one, Fijiana registered their second bonus-point win of the competition with an emphatic 85-6 victory against a new-look Papua New Guinea team that included 10 debutants.

Reigning champions Samoa, meanwhile, began their title defense with a 29-7 win against Tonga.

The Samoans had been awarded four competition points after their scheduled opening match against PNG was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Last night’s results leave three-time champions Fijiana on the top of the standings on 10 points with Samoa one point behind in second leading into the final round on Sunday.

As they are guaranteed a top-two finish, both teams will take their place in WXV 3 2024 in Dubai later this year, joining the Netherlands and Madagascar in the six-team event.

You can watch the Fijiana and Samoa match on Sunday at 8pm on FBC Sports.