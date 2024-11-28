Fijiana 7s ready to shine at Dubai Sevens

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

With just three days remaining before they take on Ireland, Fijiana 7s coach Timoci Volavola outlined the team’s primary objectives for the Dubai Sevens tournament.

Volavola emphasizes the importance of integrating the team into the world stage and elevating their standards within the World Series.

Additionally, he highlighted the team’s preparation for the humid conditions in Dubai, ensuring the players are well-acclimatized and ready to perform at their best.

Article continues after advertisement

“My objective for this weekend is to expose and integrate the girls into the world stages and to groom the players to uplift the standard in the World Series.”

Volavola also addressed the expectations for the nine debutants in the squad, expressing confidence in their potential while encouraging them to enjoy the experience.

The Fijiana 7s will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Ireland at 5:44 pm on Saturday, followed by Australia at 9:05 pm, and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.

The men’s team faces Spain at 6:06 pm and the USA at 9:52 pm on Saturday, before wrapping up their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am Sunday.