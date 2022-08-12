Fiji Warriors team named for Pacific challenge

Coach Kele Leawere.

Six Fijian Drua players have been included in the 35-member Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors squad in the upcoming World Rugby Pacific Challenge at the end of the month.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere, lock Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Chris Minimbi, flanker Raikabula Momoedunu, centre Apisalome Vota and half-back Simione Kuruvoli have been named.

There are 16 Under-20 players who recently took part in the Oceania Championship as well as 11 provincial players.

Coach Kele Leawere says the players bring a lot of experience which will be an advantage to the side that will against Samoa in a two-match series.

Leawere says the job now is to gel in the players together during training and aim to prepare the players for the much-needed exposure.

The WRPC two-match series against Samoa will be held on the 27th of August and the 3rd of September at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.