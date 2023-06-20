Fiji Warriors experience boosts U20

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The national side is gearing up for a great outing at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa.

Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says the team has prepared really well and are looking forward to the Championship.

Speaking to World Rugby, the former Flying Fijians lock says they’ve had players who were also part of the Fijian Warriors and their experience has really boosted the side.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

One of the players who is expected to light up the tournament is fly-half Isaiah Ravula, the nephew of All-Black Richie Mo’unga.

Ravula is a product of St Andrew’s College, Christchurch, and was a star of the New Zealand schoolboy circuit.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

He’s a fly-half with lightning-quick feet and has the potential to be every bit as big in the game as his uncle, Mo’unga.

Fiji’s best finish at the Championship was sixth in 2011 and their worst outings were in 2009 and 2014 where they came out 12th.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji U20’s first match will be against Australia at 2:30am on Sunday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]