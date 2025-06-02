Fiji Under 20 under Jackson's radar

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has confirmed that the Fijian Under-20 players currently competing in the Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge are firmly on his radar as the franchise wraps up the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season and looks to the future.

Jackson and his coaching staff were in Nadi last week to watch Fiji’s dominant 46-22 win over Tonga and were impressed by the team’s performance.

With a regular turnover of three to four players each season, the Drua are actively monitoring standout performers as part of their long-term development strategy.

He says the strong showing by the Under-20 side highlights the depth of talent coming through Fiji’s rugby pathways.

“Young Phillip, I thought was outstanding at nine, he played 20s last year, just about can play again. So yeah, 100% we’re forever looking at that. We know the turnover and replacement is important so we have no problem selecting young men to play for the Drua.”

Jackson says the franchise takes immense pride in being a 100% Fijian team, which is a core part of its identity and the reason behind its place in Super Rugby.

Staying true to that mission, Jackson reaffirmed the club’s commitment to developing and backing local talent.

That investment is already showing results on the field with about 15 to 20 players from the under 20 pathways running out for Drua against the Queensland Reds in their final match of the season on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the U20 challenge continues today where Fiji will meet Canada at 2pm and Samoa faces Tonga at 4pm.

These matches will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

