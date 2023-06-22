[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Under-20 captain Fiji U20 set for World Rugby Championship says leading the team to the World Rugby Championship is a big challenge.

Murray – who made his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Fijian Drua against the Crusaders two weeks ago, lined up with the captains of the participating teams in South Africa for their photo shoot yesterday.

He says they know the competition will be tough, but they’ll bring the usual Fijian flair and physicality into all their matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Murray says he has sought advice from former U20 players who’ve experienced the competition, concluding that they have to be competitive and give all teams a good challenge.

Fiji’s first match is against Australia on Sunday at 2.30 am.