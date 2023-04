[Source: Isoa Nabainivalu/ Facebook]

The Fiji Deaf Rugby 7s team bowed out of cup contention after losing to South Africa in the final of the World Deaf Rugby 7s World Cup.

Fiji went down 14-21 to South Africa this morning.

The national side has earlier defeated the Barbarians 31-0 and Japan 28-12.

They lost to Wales 24-5 in their opening pool match.

Wales in through to the semi-final, beating host nation Argentina 25-5 in the quarter-final.