Fiji and China forge landmark rugby partnership in Beijing

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

In a major step toward global rugby development and cooperation, the the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Ltd and China Rugby Football Association officially signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing earlier this week marking the beginning of a powerful partnership aimed at growing the sport in both nations through shared expertise, strategic exchanges and joint development programs.

The signing followed a productive meeting between CRFA President Wang Yun and Fiji Rugby Union Trust Representative Jenny Seeto, where both parties discussed mutual goals—ranging from building competitive teams and talent pathways to enhancing sports diplomacy between Fiji and China.

Seeto says the agreement is founded on trust, mutual benefit and a shared vision.

Article continues after advertisement

“This MoU is more than a document, it is a commitment to building bridges through rugby. For Fiji, China offers vast potential for competition, career development, and youth training. For China, Fiji’s rugby talent and coaching expertise will accelerate the sport’s growth and global reach.”

FRU chair John Sanday echoed similar sentiments, noting that the collaboration will foster lasting impact across both countries.

“We look forward to joint initiatives such as rugby academies, youth exchanges and high-performance programs that will benefit athletes and communities in both countries.”

President Wang Yun outlined the long-term vision of the partnership, built on two key pillars.

Talent Development Framework – Leveraging Fiji’s elite coaching systems to help China build a three-tier national team structure, boosting competitiveness on the international stage.

Grassroots Growth Through Competition – With support from Fiji, CRFA plans to launch branded rugby events and expand the sport’s reach among Chinese youth and communities.

“This MoU is not limited to five years—it is a gateway to a lasting partnership. Together, we will promote cultural exchange, host joint international events, and create deeper bonds through the language of sport.”

The ceremony also highlighted the role of Fijian coaches and players already contributing to rugby in China through the Huagan Rugby Club—a key link in the China-Fiji rugby relationship.

Ben Soso, head coach of Huagan Rugby Club and former backline coach for the Fijian 15s team in 2016, praised the commitment from both nations.

“We sincerely thank the Trust and support of Fiji Rugby Union Ltd, Fiji Rugby Football Trustees, and the China Rugby Football Association. We are honored to serve as ambassadors for the development of rugby between China and Fiji.”

He added that Huagan Rugby Club will continue serving as a bridge between the two countries, generating new opportunities and value for the sport’s growth.

In her closing remarks, Seeto reflected on the broader significance of the MoU.

“This partnership is more than a business agreement—it is a commitment to friendship, excellence, and the global growth of rugby. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for athletes, fans, and the sport.”

The MoU paves the way for collaborative programs in coaching, sports tourism, event operations, youth development and long-term athlete sustainability—signaling the dawn of a new era in China-Fiji rugby relations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.