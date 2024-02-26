Fiji 7s to face Ireland

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will take on Ireland in the 5th-place playoff this morning at the Vancouver 7s.

The Napolioni Bolaca-led side was bundled out of the cup contention after being edged by New Zealand 21-19 in a torrid battle in the quarterfinals yesterday.

Fiji will face Ireland in the playoffs at 10:48 am.

World Series leaders Argentina will take on the USA in the cup semifinals while New Zealand will face off against France.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side will also feature in the 5th-place playoff in the women’s division.

The Fijiana will take on USA at 10:26 am today.