Fiji 7s side back at training

The Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s side is back at training as they start their campaign before the resumption of the World Sevens Series.

Some members of the national men’s side were seen hitting the gym yesterday after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted allowing gyms and other sporting facilities to re-open.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says getting the team back to the form they were in pre-COVID 19 will be the main aim.

“The main focus is to get them back and introduce them back into the work that they obviously spent a good deal of time doing in previous gym sessions with us. We are all back in the gyms at present here in Nadi, Sigatoka and in Suva as well. It really to get the strength base to get where it needs to be.”

Fiji last played in the Vancouver 7s in March where they lost to USA 40-14 in the 5th place semifinal.

The next leg of the World Series is in Singapore on the 10th and 11th of October