Fiji 7s building on the positives

Fiji Airways men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings.

Fiji Airways men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings says the loss in Hong Kong is a hard pill to swallow but they have to build on the positives and move on.

Fiji was beaten 24-17 by New Zealand in the final, meaning they’re still yet to win a title in the past eight tournaments.

Gollings says there were positives from the match that they will build on as they prepare for Singapore.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the end we fought back and we actually won the second half and close to it probably. But we have to go back and regroup. There’s big lessons learnt in the final, it’s tough to swallow but we’ve hit the final which is a positive and we’ll keep building.”

Fiji is in Pool A for Singapore, drawn alongside Samoa, Spain and Canada.

The Singapore 7s tournament is set to commence this weekend.