FDRU plea for equality

[Source: Isoa Nabainivalu/ Facebook]

Despite the numerous challenges faced by the Fiji Deaf Rugby Union, the team went above and beyond to ensure that Fiji was represented at the World Deaf Rugby Tournament, which began on Wednesday in Argentina.

The Fiji Deaf Rugby Union’s general secretary, Isoa Nabainivalu, says it is unfortunate that they were unable to secure a sponsor ahead of the World Deaf Rugby Tournament.

Fiji Deaf Rugby won a bronze medal at the 2018 tournament in Sydney and hopes to do so again this year.

Nabainivalu believes the team is lacking in technical support, resources, sports personnel, training grounds, and a swimming pool to help players prepare for tournaments.

He adds that they approached 22 different organizations for sponsorship but were turned down, so they went to Argentina to represent Fiji with the help of the Fiji National Sports Commission.

The FDRU requests that the Fiji Rugby Union continue to collaborate with them in order for them to receive the same technical support as our national team when they travel abroad.

Nabainivalu goes on to say that they should be treated fairly because they represent the nation rather than themselves.