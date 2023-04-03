Fans disappointed, Tabuya apologizes

Crowd at the Fijian Drua clash against Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Fans who attended the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Rebels have expressed disappointment after they were unable to meet the players following the game.

Despite waiting outside for a photo session and meet and greet, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addressed the players in the locker room immediately after the match.

Tabuya later apologized to fans on Facebook, stating that she also wanted to meet the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua, but most of them had left following their 39-12 win over the Rebels.

Article continues after advertisement

The disappointed fans have voiced their frustration online and also in the comment section of Tabuya’s post which has been deleted.