Everything has been piling says Nayacalevu

Waisea Nayacalevu [Source: RugbyPass]

It’s been a long time coming for former Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu, who says taking a stand is not only for himself and the current players but also for those who will follow in their footsteps later.

This is in response to why he decided to speak out now after more than a decade of facing similar alleged corruption issues at the Fiji Rugby Union.

Nayacalevu says that, like any other employed person, they expect to be paid on time and what they are promised, especially since they put a lot on the line for the nation.

Speaking to FBC Sports in an exclusive interview, the former skipper hopes that changes will be made sooner rather than later, as they are also considering the future rugby stars of the country.

“Everything has been piling up for me personally and when they asked that question I just exploded – I’m just going to tell you the truth that this is what really happened during the World Cup.”

He says it is sad that the FRU is being defensive about these issues, but he hopes—along with senior players including some from the current squad—that this matter will be taken seriously and the promises made to them will be fulfilled.



From lef: Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue and Semi Radradra

The call for ‘removing the virus’ from Rugby House comes not only from Nayacalevu but also from senior players like Semi Radradra, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Sam Matavesi, Albert Tuisue and other members of the current squad who can attest to everything being brought to light now.

FBC Sports also understands that the three games played in July had to be played with a number off field issues impacting the team due to the way things were organized and this resulted in a number of issues arising.

FBC Sports has sent questions to the union who have yet to respond to the latest outburst by the senior players.