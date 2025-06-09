Evans reflects on Drua highs as tenure ends

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans. [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says some of the biggest moments of his three-year tenure were forged under stadium lights, in front of packed home crowds and against some of Shop N Super Rugby Pacific’s giants.

Evans, who is in his final week with the club, arrived in September 2022 at a time when the Drua had hosted only two home matches and had yet to complete a full season in Fiji.

Three years later, he says the club’s rise and the bond with its fans has defined his experience.

“That first win against the Crusaders took a bit of beating. That was my first home game, and it was great. You tend to enjoy the ones you win there’s no such thing as a bad win.”

Another standout was last year’s victory over the Chiefs, a result he says captured the energy and belief the Drua have built at home.

He also highlighted the historic women’s semi-final played under lights, describing it as “a genuine sell-out with every single ticket gone, and a great night, despite the result.”

Off the field, Evans says the foundations laid for Fiji’s rugby future are among the achievements he is most proud of.

The launch of youth academies targeting younger age groups than Fiji traditionally has and the establishment of the Drua Foundation mark what he sees as investment in long-term success.

Evans also spoke warmly about his time living in Fiji, saying he and his wife made it a priority to see the country from Savusavu and Taveuni to Ovalau and the highlands.

As he prepares to depart, Evans says the journey has been memorable and deeply rewarding.

