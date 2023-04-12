Evans confident Coke Games won’t affect ticket sales

Drua crowd. [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans is confident that the Coca-Cola Games will not affect their ticket sales for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues.

The match against the Blues at Churchill Park in Lautoka is scheduled for the 29th of this month, the final day of the Fiji Finals which will be at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both events are greatly followed in Fiji with the Coke Games bringing together students, parents, athletes and old scholars from all over the country.

Evans is convinced that the Drua brand is attractive enough to bring in the numbers they want.

“I think there’s a big enough market in the West and I know that some people with their children will go down to Suva if they are competing. I think that given the price changes and the value that the Drua game represents now that we have chopped away things, give reduction in kids tickets, I’m pretty confident we will have a decent crowd.”

The Drua CEO adds these events are normal but if they give people affordability then this shouldn’t be too much of an issue for them.

After the Blues, the Drua hosts the Hurricanes in Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium on May 6th.

The franchise has slashed prices for these two matches with the introduction of reduced children’s categories.

This Friday, they face the Brumbies at 9.35pm and you can watch this live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.