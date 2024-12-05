European Rugby Champions Cup live on FBC

[Source: mariettashipley.com]

Fijian rugby fans can now keep track of their favorite Europe-based stars as the 2024/25 EPCR Champions Cup will be broadcast live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

The highly anticipated tournament kicks off this Saturday with Bath Rugby hosting Stade Rochelais at 8:00 am.

The weekend promises a packed schedule, including standout clashes like Munster Rugby facing Stade Français Paris and Saracens battling the Vodacom Bulls, both featuring Europe-based Fijian players.

Other key matchups include ASM Clermont taking on Benetton Rugby, Hollywoodbets Sharks against the Exeter Chiefs, and Union Bordeaux-Bègles hosting Leicester Tigers early Monday.

The round concludes with Toulouse meeting Ulster Rugby and Bristol Bears taking on Leinster Rugby.

With every game aired live, fans in Fiji will have the opportunity to cheer on their players as they compete in Europe’s premier rugby competition.

