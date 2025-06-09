Etzebeth handed 12-week ban for intentional contact with eye area

[Photo Credit: Rugbypass.com]

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been suspended for 12 weeks.

This is after a disciplinary committee ruled he made intentional contact with the eye area of Wales loose forward Alex Mann during South Africa’s 73-0 win in Cardiff.

Etzebeth was sent off late in the match for the incident, which has dominated reaction since the final whistle. Mann was not cited.

Article continues after advertisement

Quilter Nations Series organisers confirmed the sanction today, stating that the disciplinary panel found the action to be intentional, with an 18-week mid-range entry point reduced to 12 weeks due to mitigating factors including Etzebeth’s previous record.

The ruling ends several days of speculation after an extended review period by the committee.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.