England march onto semi-finals

World number one England put in a solid performance to defeat Australia 41-5 in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The side scored three tries before half-time and never looked back, to come out on top.

Australia, who were sixth in the most recent rankings, can take heart from their showing in this tournament in general as they exited at the quarter-final stage.

The first points of the tie came in the eighth minute when skipper Sarah Hunter, the number eight winning a record 138th cap for England, went over for a try after controlling the ball well with her feet at the base.

Centre Emily Scarratt converted to make it 7-0 and the second try of the day came for England on the half hour mark.



The scorer of this one was openside flanker Marlie Packer and although it was unconverted, the same player soon went over again in the 39th minute. Scarratt did add the extras this time to make it 19-0.

Before tries two and three came England had dealt well with 10 minutes while second-row Zoe Aldcroft was in the sin bin while Australia openside flanker Shannon Parry, the captain, spent the end of the first half and the start of the second in there too.

Australia have shown during the tournament that when they get their attack clicking into gear they can cause teams problems – and they did that just before half-time when blindside flanker Emily Chancellor slid in for an unconverted try.



If they were to have any chance of overhauling England’s 14 point interval advantage, Australia had to get the first points on the board in the second half.

Sadly for them, that did not occur and, indeed, a try from second-row Abbie Ward came for England in the 43rd minute.

It was unconverted, but when hooker Amy Cokayne added another five-pointer 10 minutes later, England were 29-5 up and well in control.

In the 65th minute Alex Matthews scored try number six for England and, at the death with the clock heading into the red, Packer completed her hat-trick. Full-back Helena Rowland converted that one to finish the scoring at 41-5.

