England cruise to win over world champions New Zealand

[Source: BBC]

England comfortably defeated world champions New Zealand 24 – 12 at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium to enhance their favourites tag heading into next year’s home Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The game, which was the first played since Twickenham’s naming rights were sold to insurance company Allianz, was played in front of a crowd of 41,523.

Victory extends England’s winning run to 17 matches since their last defeat, which came against the Black Ferns in the World Cup final in 2022.

Despite some early Black Ferns pressure, England defended resolutely and ran in three first-half tries through captain Marlie Packer, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt added a fourth with a sharp finish, before winger Katelyn Vaha’akolo grabbed two tries for the visitors.

It completes two wins in two warm-up Tests for John Mitchell’s side before they defend their WXV1 title in Canada later this month, after defeating France in Gloucester last weekend.