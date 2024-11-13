Dubai 7s squad to be named after Mataso 7s

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says the next few days are very important before he selects his final 14 for the Dubai 7s.

The national coach will name his final squad after the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s in Lautoka this weekend where two shadow Fiji 7s sides will play.

Kolinisau says it’s unclear at this point whether there will be debutants in Dubai but he’ll have a better idea by the end of the week.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist adds preparations have been going as expected and according to plan and he’s ready to make some tough decisions.

“We had our fitness yesterday and I’m happy about our fitness level lot of the boys are improving and now we’re just working on the boys understanding our pattern in defense, especially in defense and support.”

He says that switching off during game time is something they’re working on and even one second can be costly.

The Fiji 7s side for Dubai will leave our shores on Sunday.