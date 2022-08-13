Duavata 7s in Ra an assessment by the Fiji team

Fiji 7s forward Joseava Talacolo says their participation in the Duavata 7s Tournament in Ra was mainly about reviewing the team’s performance.

The side won the tournament edging Warderns Gold 19-17 in a dramatic final thanks to a last minute try by Pilipo Bukayara.

Fiji was in control of the match taking an early 12-nil lead, before Manueli Maisamoa copped a yellow card for a dangerous play.

With a man down, the Warderns Gold side took advantage of the opportunity and scored two converted tries to take a 14-12 lead.

However, the national side managed to regather themselves, launching an attack from their own half to see Bukayaro score the winning try.

Speaking after the final, Talacolo says their last match was what they needed as it put them in a situation where they needed to work extra hard.

The lanky forward says overall, they still need to work on a few areas ahead of the Los Angeles 7s and the World Cup.

Head coach Ben Gollings who was with the team yesterday took off early to Australia today for a family commitment. Gollings is expected to be back in the country on Tuesday.

Fiji had beaten Police 21-nil in the semifinal who had the services of Terio Tamani, Keponi Paul and Livai Ikanikoda while Warderns beat Vatukoro 10-nil.

In the Bowl Final, Korolevu Brothers beat Fire 5-nil while the Women’s Final Savusavu outclassed Vatukoula 12-nil.