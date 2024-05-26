Drua's playoff hopes in jeopardy after Highlanders' defeat

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s hopes of qualifying for the play-offs are hanging by a thread after suffering a 39-3 defeat to the Highlanders this afternoon in round 14 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Dunedin.

This match was crucial for the Drua to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

From the outset, the Highlanders dominated with relentless attacks inside the Drua’s 22-meter line, culminating in their first try in the 18th minute to take a 7-0 lead.

The game deteriorated for the Drua from there as they struggled to keep up, missing several opportunities.

Despite setting up attacks just inside their own half, Mesake Vocevoce and Etonia Waqa worked the ball through the midfield, but a poor kick by Ravula handed possession back to the Highlanders.

Waqa was penalized for failing to support his body weight at the ruck, compounding the Drua’s difficulties and allowing the Highlanders to maintain pressure.

By halftime, the Highlanders had established an 18-0 lead.

Despite a successful penalty kick by Ravula in the second half, the Drua couldn’t regain their composure.

The Fijian boys in the Highlanders team helped their side with two tries to Jona Nareki, a try each to Jacob Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens and electrifying winger Timoci Tavatavanawai.



[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Facebook]

Handling errors and poor tackling plagued the Drua, underscoring their need to secure a victory in their next game to keep their season alive.

Ilaisa Droasese was sent to the sin bin with five seconds remaining on the clock before the final whistle to wrap up the game.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua now face a must-win situation in their next match to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Drua will host the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka next Saturday at 2.05pm.

The match will be LIVE on FBC Sports.