Drua womens’ hopeful against Reds

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team is all hyped and ready to start their title defense.

Head coach Mosese Rauluni says the players have been in good spirits and are anticipating a strong performance for their game today.

He says the bonding within the team have been exceptional and they are ready to deliver their best.

“It’s been a pretty short season but we got them together very well. A lot of unity within the team which is good and we are looking forward to the match against Queensland.”

Despite a few injury concerns, Rauluni is confident in his match day squad’s ability to achieve the desired results.

The Fijian Drua Women will face the Queensland Reds at 3:35pm this afternoon in Brisbane, Australia.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.