Drua Women to miss out on Super W final

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side mounted a valiant second-half comeback, but it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the Super W final, as they were defeated 54-40 by the Queensland Reds in a gut-wrenching loss this afternoon.

The Reds wasted no time asserting their dominance, taking the lead early with a try from Carola Kreis in the fourth minute.

The hosts continued to apply pressure with strong defence and clinical attack, keeping the Drua at bay for much of the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

By the break, the Reds had taken a commanding 42-5 lead, leaving the Drua with a steep mountain to climb in the second period.

However, the Fijians showed resilience, coming out with renewed energy in the second half, scoring five successfully converted tries to narrow the deficit.

Despite their efforts, the Reds responded when needed, ensuring they did just enough to secure their spot in the final.

While the Drua pushed hard, the Queensland side’s two tries in the second half proved enough to maintain their advantage and seal the win.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.