Drua wary of Canes brutal scrummaging

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side is gearing up to face off against one of the most formidable scrummaging teams in the competition, the Hurricanes.

Coach Mick Byrne has left no stone unturned in preparing his side for this crucial encounter, emphasizing the importance of overcoming the Hurricanes’ dominant scrum during their Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific showdown in Fiji.

Byrne acknowledges the outstanding work done by Jamie McIntosh in bolstering the Canes’ scrum, which has been instrumental in their success, often dismantling opposing teams with sheer force.

“They are scrumming very well as an 8. Their second shunts and their second efforts at scrum time are all coordinated and so we know what we are up against, and we put a lot of time in today to our scrum and working through that. We had a solid scrum session today, it’s one of the better ones we’ve had so it’s certainly brought a focus to our scrum as well.”



Mick Byrne

With the Hurricanes currently boasting an unbeaten record, Byrne stresses the significance of a strong start for his team.

He says against a team like the Hurricanes, they can’t afford to let them build an early lead.

Byrne says they need to come out firing from the first whistle and maintain intensity throughout the match.

The Fijian Drua will host the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7:05pm on Friday and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.