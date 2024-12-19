Drua visit boosts Kadavu Rugby and community spirit

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Women and Kadavu Rugby Union president Lynda Tabuya says the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua preseason camp in Kadavu is a “game changer” for their year-old organization.

“Kadavu Rugby Union is just over a year old and within that short time, having the Drua come down here to our province is really the step we needed, It’s the boost the team and the yasana of Kadavu need to raise our visibility in terms of Kadavu Rugby.”

The training wasn’t just about sharpening skills; it was also a unique opportunity to connect with the community.

[Source: Supplied]

“Sports brings us together, especially rugby. Seeing the community gather here in Vunisea, watching peer coaching among comrades, and knowing we have players from Kadavu in the mix—it’s a real sense of pride and togetherness.”

The Drua’s visit not only inspired aspiring young players but also reinforced Kadavu Rugby Union’s aspirations to grow and impact the national stage.



[Source: Supplied]

The collaboration and exposure are expected to serve as a foundation for further development in the province’s rugby journey.