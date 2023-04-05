Drua to rejuvenate over Easter break

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be on a bye this long weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says this is an optimal time for players to enjoy a break and the amount of work they have put in over the last 18 weeks.

Byrne says upon their return, they will focus on getting the players in great shape for their next match.

Article continues after advertisement

“A key for us is to enjoy the break, the players have gone at 18 weeks straight and mentally refresh this week come in this Saturday and prepare for the Brumbies. All we can do is control what we can control on the day that we trun up.”

Bryne adds that the team’s main focus for the next eight games is to stay in the present.

The Drua will play the Brumbies next in Australia on Friday at 9:35pm.