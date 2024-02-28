Drua to improve on set pieces

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is proud of how his players contested the set pieces against a strong Blues outfit last week.

Speaking on FBC’s Super Rugby Build-Up Show last night, Byrne says despite missing some of their throws in the 34-10 defeat, the Drua showed they can also be a force in the aerial battle and the scrum this year if they commit to the set pieces and work together as a unit.

“Our lineout did well, we missed a couple. We threw to a couple of spots that were probably we could have chosen better. But I thought our lineouts improved.

Scrums on our ball were good but scrums on their ball, we learnt a valuable lesson about staying in the fight.”

Byrne says one key area to improve on is having their loose forwards committed to the scrums against their feed, to maintain the pressure on the opposition.

The Drua will face the Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Melbourne’s AAMI Park in the Super Round at 6pm.

On Friday, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.