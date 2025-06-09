Drua tickets to be available from tomorrow

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have officially confirmed ticket details for their seven home matches in the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, with prices again tailored to remain accessible for fans across the country.

The club has also revealed that Ba’s 4R Stadium will host its first-ever Super Rugby match when the Drua face the Brumbies in March.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, with the Drua Head of Sales, Josefa Vanuaca encouraging fans to lock in seats early ahead of a historic season.

Article continues after advertisement

“Super Rugby tickets for the Fijian Drua home games. We have seven home games in Fiji. The first game is happening on February 14th. You can have your Valentine’s Day in Lautoka.”

He confirmed that the season opener against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka is among the key fixtures, while the club’s debut in Ba, hosting the Brumbies on March 14 is expected to be another major highlight.

Vanuaca said tickets will be available online from December 8 through flikr.io and via the Drua’s official website.

“Our first game against Moana Pasifika… The other game to look out for is our first game ever in 4R Stadium in Ba. Tickets are as low as $10.”

Vanuaca added that pricing across venues remains unchanged from previous seasons, with Lautoka and Suva ranging from $20 for ground entry up to $180 for premium seating.

Ba, however, offers a fully grandstand-only experience at some of the most affordable prices in Super Rugby.

“In Ba, it’s all on the grandstand. We’re starting from $10… It’s the cheapest you can find in Super Rugby.”

The Drua will host four matches in Lautoka, two in Ba, and one in Suva as they prepare for their home schedule.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.