Drua slash ticket prices

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is further reducing ticket prices for its next two Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home matches.

Drua Chief Executive, Mark Evans says they are further slashing ticket prices in search for this season’s first sell-out match.

He says they’ve found that majority of Fiji’s population are under the age of 18 and as a national team, they are introducing reduced prices in various categories for kids under 14 years.

“Every single category will have at least a 50% reduction got U14s. So in Lautoka for example, the East Grass will be $20 for U14s and there will be child seats in most of the stands starting from $25. We are very conscious that it is a sacrifice for some people to find the money to buy a ticket and it is particularly difficult if you try to bring the kids along and we want the kids to come.”

Evans adds as a national team they’re obliged to make ticket prices affordable especially for children who will be their fans in the next 10 to 20 years.

The Drua’s third home game is against the Blues on the 29th of this month but before this, they face Brumbies on Friday at 9.35pm.

You can watch this live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

Lautoka: Fijian Drua vs Blues

· North Grass (TappooCity end) – $20 adult/ $20 kids U14

· East Grass- $35 adult/ $20 kids

· Waitui Stand- $50 adult/ $25 kids

· Timber 2- $70 adult/ $35 kids

· Timber 1- $95 adult/ $50 kids

· Southwest Silver- $120 adult/ $60 kids

· Southwest Gold- $150

· Platinum- $180

Suva: Fijian Drua vs Hurricanes

· Seawall Grass- $25 adults/ $20 kids

· Laucala Bay Grass- $25 adult/ $20 kids

· Concrete Grandstand- $40 adult/ $20 kids

· Bronze – $75 adults/ $30 kids

· Silver – $100 adult/ $50 kids

· Gold- $120

· Platinum – $180