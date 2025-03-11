Drua players thankful for personal development program

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

Not too long ago many Fijian Drua players used to turn up at their base in Legalega, Nadi in taxis and minivans but that’s no longer the case as a lot of them have their own cars thanks to some sound advice from Gaylene Osborne.

Many players are thankful for Osbourne’s contributions to their careers as they look beyond life after rugby.

Some players have even started a business, bought properties or invested their money thanks to her advice.

Gaylene Osborne co-ordinates players’ personal development program which is part of the Pacific Rugby Players Association and Drua collaboration.

Fullback Vuate Karawalevu says it’s vital to save money, it’s also important to have some guidance from people like Gaylene.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says they started their financial literacy program a few years ago and it’s important to introduce the young players to it because the Drua now have a development squad.

Osborne says it’s encouraging to see players saving for their futures.

“As part of our financial health education, a lot of our time initially is spent on encouraging players how to save and budget and once they get into the habit of that then they start to look at purchasing”

Financial literacy is vital and Osbourne encourages players to have an operation account and other savings accounts for their houses and even families.

“Most of our players now have properties, as we saw outside they have cars, some have started their own businesses, there’re a few who have their side hustles which is doing quite well for example the coffee house just out there, two players that’s out there, two players that’s their business.”

Two Drua players own a coffee caravan outside their headquarters in Nadi which is a fruit of the personal development program.

The Drua had a rest day yesterday and they’ll be playing the Brumbies on Friday in Canberra at 8:35pm.

