Drua on island time

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are now on island time after arriving in Kadavu and have settled in with a light run yesterday.

Coach Glen Jackson says they just had a walk through just to get the legs moving from the long boat trip and a team building session on day one.

Jackson says they’re glad to be finally in Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been blessed with beautiful weather, the boat trip was an eye opener for a lot of the boys, and the government looked after us with their amazing boat and to get over here.”

With their new surroundings, something outside the comfort of their camp in Nadi, our Drua was the centre of attraction at Namalata District School ground.

Most of the players are in Kadavu for the first time let alone travel in a boat but Jackson is glad they’ve experienced something together as a squad.

He also says they even had fish for breakfast yesterday.

“I think a lot of the boys haven’t seen a real traditional one in terms of how the kava was mixed, the traditional techniques of it, it was great to have some beautiful breakfast on arrival some fresh fish, the people of Kadavu have been amazing.”

When they get back from Kadavu at the end of the week, players and management will go for their Christmas break.