Drua defends turf at Lautoka

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has emerged victorious from the second last match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after thumping the Western Force 38-7 at Churchill Park on Lautoka.

Western Force came out strongly in the first half, scoring a converted try just two minutes in for a 7-0 lead.

A foul play at the ruck just a few minutes later saw the Western Force fall to 14 men.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua took advantage of this and was able to sneak a try in the right corner of the field through half back Philip Baselala to tie the score at 7-all.

The Drua took the lead for the first time in the match after center Iosefo Masi collected a loose ball from the Force, dashing down the left side of the field to score, bringing the scoreline to 14-7.

The Drua managed to extend their lead at the brink of half time through the boot of Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, converting a penalty kick to bring their lead to 17-7 at the break.

Coach Glen Jackson’s side came out much stronger in the second half, scoring another try from a series of pick-and-drive through front rower Elia Canakaivata, leaving substitute fly half Caleb Muntz to convert for a 24-7 lead.

Canakaivata scored his second for the side in the 67th minute after powering their way into the Force’s 22 meter line, leaving Muntz to convert for a 31-7.

The hosts sealed their victory after scoring another try just five minutes to full time, through fullback Selestino Ravutaumada, brining the score 38-7.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.