Drua crosses tries target

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have scored 54 tries in the 14 rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific which means they’ve crossed their target.

That’s an average of three tries per match.

At the start of the season, Drua attack coach Glen Jackson set a target of 50 tries for the side.

Head coach Mick Byrne says they have a happy attack coach because the players have delivered.

“The coaches have been awesome in what they’ve done, they’ve set targets for the boys, they’ve tracked them from the moment we started, we haven’t set goals and forgotten about it, we set goals and review and track, and the coaches have been awesome in getting these guys ready each week so 54 we gonna have a happy attack coach”.

The Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals start on Friday with the Blues and Waratahs at 7:35pm.

Three games will be held on Saturday when the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm followed by the Drua and Crusaders game at 7:05pm before Brumbies takes on Hurricanes at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Crusaders match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.