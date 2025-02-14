Drua carry the hopes of every Fijian: Seruiratu

The Fijian Drua represent the pride, resilience, and fighting spirit of our nation.

These are the words of Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, ahead of the team’s clash with the ACT Brumbies in Suva tomorrow.

Seruiratu says as the side take the field against Brumbies, they carry with them the hopes of every Fijian, both at home and abroad.

He commends the team’s dedication and hard work in preparing for the new season, emphasizing the importance of rugby as a unifying force in Fiji.

The opposition leader says rugby is more than just a sport in Fiji—it is part of our identity. He also says the Drua’s journey in Super Rugby

Pacific continues to inspire young Fijians and showcases our incredible talent on the international stage.

The former minister is calling on all Fijians to rally behind the team, whether in the stadium or in front of our screens, and show our unwavering support for the Drua.

He adds their success is our success, and he has no doubt they will make us proud.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Brumbies in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

