Drua can match any team: Ikanivere

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Players in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are capable of a better performance than the one they put up against the Chiefs on Friday.

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere did not mince his words following his team’s 50-17 loss to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific table-toppers.

The hooker, who was one of the team’s standout performers in the match says despite this being the first year in the competition for some players, they are talented and experienced enough to match any team in Super Rugby.

“We didn’t get the start we wanted we let them to a 17-point lead and we tried to claw our way back in again. Come the 60th minute we just didn’t execute as we wanted, this is disappointing for us but we will go again next week.”

Ikanivere adds that playing in front of a home crowd is second to none and the best crowd in the world when describing playing on home soil.

The Fijian Drua’s next game will be against Blues at 2.05pm Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE match on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.