Drua back on the grind

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is back on the grind in preparation for round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua was on a bye and returns this weekend to face the Brumbies.

Drua is coming off a 38-28 win over the Rebels and will be looking to carry the same momentum to this travelling week.

Coach Mick Byrne says the players have returned to training and its business as usual.

“They’ve come back well from the bye week. We’ve come in over Easter. It’s traditionally a time at home. We’ve got a big weekend to face so that’s what we do these days, now its professional rugby, we work through this. The boys have come in well, we worked on Saturday. We had Easter Sunday off and we’re working today and tomorrow so they’ve come in well and training well.”

Byrne says they have massive games coming up and they continue to monitor their players, looking to give rest to those who need it.

The Drua are currently seventh on the ladder and faces third-placed Brumbies on Friday at Canberra, Australia.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.