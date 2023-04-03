Drua back in top eight

Selestino Ravutaumada runs towards the score line against the Rebels last Saturday. [File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has moved up to seventh on the ladder after round six of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua’s 38-28 win over the Rebels sees them leapfrog from ninth to seventh with 13 points.

They are now ahead of the Reds, Rebels, Western Force, Waratahs and Moana Pasifika.

Still at the top and undefeated so far is Chiefs with 27 points.

The Hurricanes come in second with 23 points while the Brumbies are third with 21.

The Crusaders sit in fourth with 19 points, three away from the Blues with 16 and the Highlanders who are at sixth with 14 points.

Our Drua is on a bye this weekend and will resume in round eight against the Brumbies next Friday.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.