Drua anticipate torrid Moana Pasifika battle

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are expecting a torrid battle against the Moana Pasifika this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says despite the Drua having never lost in their previous three encounters, the Moana Pasifika showed a much-improved performance in their 35-21 defeat to the Highlanders last week in the opening round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says the Moana Pasifika are a side brimming with strike weapons in their roster and will try to dominate the physical battle against the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know they are a good side, we know they are a physical team, they are a big team. They will probably try to come through us.”

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6 pm tomorrow at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 tonight while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

Tomorrow, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.