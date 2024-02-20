Droasese, Rakuro out for Drua

Ilaisa Droasese and winger Taniela Rakuro [Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will miss some key players for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener against the Blues this weekend.

Speaking on FBC’s Super Rugby Build-Up Show last night, coach Mick Byrne says fullback Ilaisa Droasese and winger Taniela Rakuro will sit out the first few rounds after picking up knee injuries in their pre-season games against the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

While not revealing any further names on the injury list, Byrne says management will continue to monitor the players who are making their return from injuries picked up last year, including fly half Caleb Muntz, flanker Kitione Salawa and lock forward Leone Rotuisolia.

“Ila (Droasese) did his knee against the Rebels, it was a bit of a nasty one. He had his scans done earlier in the week and it’s not as bad as first thought, which is pleasing. Same as Taniela, he got a bit of a nasty knee. The MRI, we thought it might have been a bit nasty but it’s turned out to be okay and he’s probably going to miss another four or five weeks whereas Ilai may only miss the one at worst possibly two.”

Byrne says despite the setback, the Drua are eager to get their 2024 season underway this weekend.

The Drua will take on the Blues at 3:35pm on Saturday in Auckland and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.