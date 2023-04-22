Dream run continues for MGM U-17

[Source: FSSRL/ Facebook]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s under-17 dream run continues in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

Today the side beat Queen Victoria School 24-20 in a national semifinal thriller at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

MGM was leading 18-4 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

This means MGM who is playing for the first time in the competition will feature in a historic final in two weeks.

It’s the second time that MGM has beaten QVS as they did it first in the South/East zone semifinal.

MGM will meet Ba Pro Dragons in the final after they beat Ba Methodist Saints 12-4 in the second semifinal.

Looking at other results, Ba Pro Dragons defeated QVS Knights10-0 in the U15 semifinal and RKS Eels 18-14 Lelean Bati.

In the girl’s semifinals, Namosi Titans 10-4 Naitasiri Warriors while Lomaivuna proved too strong 16-4 over Nasikawa.