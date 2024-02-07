Dream is to make Ba a crazy rugby town: Delasau

[Source: 2023 Ba Rugby Union / Facebook]

Ba Rugby will soon be announcing its 35-member squad for their inaugural participation in the Skipper Cup.

Under the keen eye of Rugby Director Vilimoni Delasau, the team is in the final stages of selecting their roster from a pool of 60 talented players.

Delasau expresses his gratitude for the warm-up games against formidable opponents Nadi and Lautoka last Saturday.

He says these matches provided crucial opportunities for the team to fine-tune their strategies and assess player performance under competitive conditions.

The former Flying Fijian wing also says they are gearing up for two more intense warm-up matches scheduled for this weekend against Nadroga and Lautoka.

He says the players are brimming with excitement and they hope to make Ba a crazy rugby town.

“Yes, it’s true, we all know that Ba is a crazy soccer town but our dream is to change it to be a rugby-crazy town.”

Yesterday the side also received a huge boost as BLK partnered with them for two years providing their kits for on and off the field.