Dominion Brothers, Fiji U20 through to semis

Southland Dominion Brothers is the first youth team through to the semi-finals of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

This is after they defeated a determined AJ Pallets Ba River side 14-10 in the first quarter-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Dominion Brothers led right from the get-go with a 14-0 score-line at the break.

Their defence was tested in the second spell as Ba River mounted waves of attack and were awarded with two tries.



However, both tries were not converted which made the difference in the final result.

Also through the semi-final is Fiji Under-20 which defeated King 7s Select 17-5 in the second quarter-final.

